Enhance efficiency, elevate confidence With Philips EPIQ CVx
Every day, cardiology departments face the challenge of achieving greater predictability and efficiency, particularly in cardiac interventional procedures. The latest release of the Philips EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system is designed to support you at every step from diagnosis to treatment – helping you and your clinical teams to deliver accurate, reproducible diagnosis with confidence.
View enhanced visualizations of structures and flow with TrueVue Color
Visualize cardiac morphology using ultrasound with TrueVue Glass
Gain confidence of correct gate placement when assessing cardiac flow with xPlane Doppler
Rapidly acquire LAA orifice measurements in both traditional rendering or in TrueVue Glass rendering, with 3D Auto LAA
What can EPIQ CVx do for you?
Greater confidence in interventional echo procedures
Take a fast, reproducible approach to visualizing the morphology of LAA and automatic measuring of the ostium by using ultrasound alone
Better appreciate structural heart abnormalities and impacted blood flows to perform the correct procedure with confidence
Confidently assess the mitral valve with advanced automation that can deliver the multiple measurements and functional data required for robust echo information
Actionable insights for technically difficult patients (TDPs)
Capture robust, reproducible LV and LA functional information with Dynamic HeartModel in the same application from the same cardiac cycle
Leverage fully automated, easy-to-use quantifification tools for RV function evaluation with 3D Auto RV
Reliably assess GLS using advanced automation with AutoStrain LV, LA and RV
A fast, efficient user experience
Save significant time during exams with a user-configurable CV-focused user interface, paired with automation
Enjoy a simpler user experience with a workflow tailored to either TTE or TEE exams, 2D or 3D
Accelerate care delivery and mitigate radiation exposure for staff and patients with streamlining of workflows for shorter imaging times
Philips and TOMTEC – a shared vision and a complementary portfolio
The Philips EPIQ CVx cardiovascular ultrasound system combines the unique strengths of Philips and TOMTEC to create a fully integrated experience from image acquisition to advanced quantification for every echo exam.
Philips’ extensive expertise in image recognition and segmentation is complemented by the proven, robust quantification capabilities of TOMTEC. The result is a solution that is even greater than the sum of its parts – strengthening your diagnostic confidence and treatment planning, helping you optimize your workflows and elevating your cardiology performance to the next level.
The latest release of EPIQ CVx integrates numerous signifificant automated quantification features including 3D Auto MV, 3D Auto RV, and the AutoStrain suite of tools for robust and reproducible measurements, that can be confidently used while treating a patient before, during and following any treatment plan.
Commited to supporting clinicians in the fight against COVID-19
Philips Ultrasound is now FDA cleared for management of COVID-19 lung and cardiac complications. We're dedicated to providing education, resources and technology needed to battle this virus.
Meeting the challenges of modern echo
Now is the time to upgrade your echo performance. Philips CVx ultrasound systems for echo feature our most advanced solutions to provide you with efficiencies and quality that are more essential than ever.
EPIQ CVx/CVxi is available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
