Philips Compressed SENSE saves you valuable time

Speed up your MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations.



What is Compressed SENSE? It is the Philips implementation of the compressed sensing principle and combines it with dS SENSE, our industry leading parallel imaging method. Compressed sensing is a signal processing technique built on the fact that signals contain redundant information. In MR this technique is used to reconstruct a full image from severely under-sampled data (in k-space) while maintaining virtually equivalent image quality.



The time which can be gained with Compressed SENSE can allow you to increase productivity and diagnostic confidence, and enhance patient comfort at the same time.