Philips is revolutionizing breast assessment and breast imaging through its innovative use of A.I. and cutting edge technology that unites all of the necessary components for precise imaging within one machine.

Find below the features that will make your diagnostic process and patient care easier, and more precise than ever:

PureWave Ultra-Broadband Linear Array

The Philips eL18-4 PureWave ultra-broadband linear array transducer is specifically designed for the small body parts, without sacrificing image quality and tissue uniformity. PureWave crystal technology provides high detail resolution and an extended depth of field performance for technically challenging patients.

Full Solution Elastography

ElastQ Imaging shear wave and strain elastography reveal more definitive information on tissue stiffness in the breast, allowing clinicians to rapidly assess a wide array of breast lesions with elevated diagnostic confidence.

Anatomical Intelligence for Breast

AI Breast facilitates breast exams while preserving superb image quality for full diagnostics. Philips’ anatomically intelligent solution visually maps areas of scanned anatomy for full coverage of the breast during the acquisition phase for enhanced workflow and documentation.

Precision Biopsy

Precision biopsy capabilities reduce needle blind zones and enhance the display of needle reflections, elevating confidence during interventional procedures. With elevated confidence and more accurate display, clinicians can perform targeted biopsies with fewer passes to enhance the patient experience.