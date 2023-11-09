White paper ∙ By Philips, Barco ∙ Nov 09, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
Hospitals and health systems have faced challenges that have taken a toll on clinicians. Radiology departments are handling more and increasingly complex cases, with restricted resources and staff shortages. This leaves them facing burnout. Many radiologists have discovered working from home offers some distinct advantages, including improving work-life balance, saving time on commutes, and for some, fewer interruptions resulting in higher productivity.
Working remotely can be frustrating and inefficient without appropriate software, equipment and support. Radiologists working from home should have a workspace that provides the same level of support they expect when reporting on-site. Barco and Philips are focused on improving solutions, workflows, equipment and environment for remote radiology. By combining exceptional workflows and equipment, we offer the support you need to create a comfortable, efficient home reading location.
From the technical requirements to ergonomics, setting up a home reading environment can be challenging for both hospital and radiologist. Philips and Barco offer the support needed to create a comfortable, efficient home reading location. Download the white paper, which includes a remote workspace checklist.
