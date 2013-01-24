Home
Using mobile devices to manage monitoring alarms with Philips CareEvent video
With clinical context in their hands, caregivers at Isala Women and Children’s Hospital can make an informed decision to respond to an alarm, escalate to a colleague or rule it non-actionable. 

Alarm management

Analysis, consulting, training and reporting services paired with configurable alarm technologies and tailored to your organization.

 

Visual and audible alarms in critical care environments can be a contributor to medical errors, and can cause unnecessary stress and burden on caregivers and patients.1 Some caregivers are flooded with 150 to 350 alarm conditions per patient per day2. The result can include staff burnout and lost productivity, as well as unnecessary patient transfers to the ICU and extended lengths of stay.3

Download overview (PDF)
Contact solutions
Approach services infographic
Our approach icon

Our approach

We combine clinical analytics, environmental and process assessments, and technology to drive workflow optimization and achieve organizational improvements.
Technology sets the appropriate alarm thresholds for individual patients with:

Smart alarm delay

Patient profiles

Alarm advisor technology

Alarm distribution and notification

Workflow and processes are jointly analyzed to reduce noise, including:

Understanding status quo

Enabling staff to take action

Implementing guidelines and policies

Ongoing monitoring

Clinical consultants help define the right staff responses to alarms by implementing:

Change management

Continuous feedback

Staff enablement

Training and education

Data capture provides the insights needed to measure and adjust over time, by leveraging:

Alarm data and analytics

Reporting

Dashboards

Audit logs

Our process

 

Our alarm management solution includes a multi-step approach to evaluation, reporting and ongoing assessment of your alarm management program:

Assessment and analysis

We conduct interviews, collect and analyze alarm data from your monitoring system, observe and evaluate workflow and monitoring practices, and assess alarm performance.

Implementation and change management

We review the results and then develop a set of recommendations to reduce non-actionable alarms, improve staff satisfaction and patient experience, and enhance workflows.
Improvement design
We can partner with you to prioritize, communicate, and implement selected changes in equipment, technology, process and workflow.
Monitor results
Once complete, we can re-evaluate the data to assess the impact of implemented changes, create on-going support materials, and measure alarms with dashboard metrics.

Our capabilities

 

Philips experts can help you with:

On-site education workshops

Clinical decision support

Workflow services and mapping

Data analytics

Customized configurations

Team-building and empowerment

General disclaimer: Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.

