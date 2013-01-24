Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Anesthesia

top anesthesia hub masthead image

 

 

The new OR: quality

care driven by data

Contact us

The nature of anesthesia is changing.

You care for many patients with increasingly complex medical histories, but now there is a twist. Today’s healthcare environment is moving from evidence-based medicine to data-driven. New insights are emerging as data reveals trends that were never seen before. These insights provide new ways to improve care.

 

The OR is part of this trend. Meaningful use rules and new reimbursement practices require that you gather quality data in the OR.

 

For many, the OR is the last department to adopt an electronic medical record. You face the challenges of connecting into your current network and at the same time, controlling costs without jeopardizing patient care.

 

A single, comprehensive anesthesia solution is one answer. You need a solution that covers the full range of perioperative care and connects into your existing systems the way you work. It must work for your oldest to your youngest patients, for high to low acuity, and in all your surgical procedures. And it must provide quality data.

 

Find out how you can have a custom, comprehensive solution to meet your anesthesia needs.

Contact us
Clinicians talking next to a patient

“Anesthetists do not work in isolation, and their contribution to the function of the multidisciplinary teams in which they work has far-reaching consequences for patient care.”

 

“Best practice and patient safety in anesthesia.” Weller, J.M., Merry, A.F. British Journal of Anesthesia 110 (5): 671-3 (2013)

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

You need a solution that includes:

Anesthesia infographic

The centerpiece of your anesthesia workstation is your anesthesia machine

Patients lead healthcare improvement

A comprehensive anesthesia solution means your patients aren’t just anesthesia patients. They’re perioperative patients who have specific needs before, during, and after surgery. This broader, perioperative approach requires new solutions specifically designed to meet your needs.

 

Read more

Related topics

OR room as seen while wearing Google Glass. Patient vital signs show while watching the procedure.

Experimenting with Google Glass in the OR

Google Glass is a computer that looks like a pair of glasses. Seeking patient vital signs on-the-go hold potential to change the OR.

 

Read now

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand