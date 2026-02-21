A tear in the superior vena cava (SVC) during a lead extraction procedure is rare, occurring in less than 0.5% of cases. [1] But when a tear does occur, every second counts. Bridge Plus Occlusion Balloon deploys in less than 2 minutes [2], stops up to 90% of blood loss [3] and maintains acceptable hemostasis for at least 30 minutes [4] giving you time to stabilize your patient and transition to surgery.
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Faster deployment for quick action
Faster deployment for quick action
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Faster deployment for quick action
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Faster deployment for quick action
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Reduce blood loss and save lives
Reduce blood loss and save lives
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
Reduce blood loss and save lives
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
Reduce blood loss and save lives
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Stage early, save lives
Stage early, save lives
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Stage early, save lives
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Stage early, save lives
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Faster deployment for quick action
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Faster deployment for quick action
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Bridge Plus provides even more confidence during an SVC tear with faster deployment. Compared to Bridge, Bridge Plus reduces deployment time by 22%. Experience 40% decreased inflation time and 41% decreased deflation time. [11]
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Maintain control and transition to surgery
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Bridge Plus quickly deploys in under 2 minutes [2] so you can swiftly stabilize your patient and smoothly transition to surgery with 30 minutes of acceptable hemostasis. [4] With clear radiopaque markers you can clearly identify your location for accurate balloon placement.
Reduce blood loss and save lives
Reduce blood loss and save lives
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
Reduce blood loss and save lives
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
Reduce blood loss and save lives
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
A 2 cm SVC tear averages blood loss of 500ml/minute. [5] When every second counts, Bridge Plus rapidly occludes and dramatically stops up to 90% of blood loss. [3] As a low pressure, compliant balloon, it can accommodate the full length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of patients. [6]
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Empower your lab with an evidence-based solution
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Bridge Plus is built on the success of Bridge, trusted in 50,000 cases. [7]* Since Bridge market release, there has been no procedure-related deaths with Bridge usage vs. 12 deaths prior. [8]† And with proper utilization, SVC tear survival has gone from 56.9% to 88.2%. [9]*‡
Stage early, save lives
Stage early, save lives
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Stage early, save lives
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Stage early, save lives
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
Protect what matters most—your patient. Proactive procedural preparation and planning with prophylactic balloon set up can be the difference. Patients with prophylactic balloon support are more likely to survive compared to those with some or no prep during SVC tears. [10]
* Cases performed in United States since Bridge launch in 2016
†Prospective data published in Heart Rhythm—covering nearly 5,000 patients
‡ When staging the Bridge Balloon versus when no Bridge balloon is used
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
[1] Roger G. Carrillo, MD; Darren C. Tsang, BS; Ryan Azarrafiy, BA; Thomas A. Boyle, BS. Multi-Year Evaluation of Compliant Endovascular Balloon in Treating Superior Vena Cava Tears During Transvenous Lead Extraction. EHRA late-breaking trial, March 19, 2018.
[2] Document on file D002023609_A_Bridge M&M Marketing Claims Test Report. Average timed deployment for commercial Bridge was 74.33 seconds and Bridge Plus was 58.33 seconds.
[3] Document on File, D027561 Marketing claims blood loss report for Bridge project 1338 - When deployed, the Bridge Occlusion Balloon reduces blood loss of an SVC tear by 89.7% (α=0.10), on average, in an animal model.
[4] Document on file, D026197 & animal study - NGX028-IS17 - All animals had biological metrics measured for up to 45 minutes during occlusion and 15 minutes post device deployment.
[5] Tsang, D. C., Azarrafiy, R., Pecha, S., Reichenspurner, H., Carrillo, R. G., & Hakmi, S. (2017). Long-term outcomes of prophylactic placement of an endovascular balloon in the vena cava for high-risk transvenous lead extractions. Heart rhythm, 14(12), 1833–1838. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrthm.2017.08.003
[6] Document on file, D026203 Engineering Translation Rationale For Bridge, Project #1338 – PR00. The balloon will cover the length and diameter of the SVC in 90% of the population as determined by analysis of 52 patients.
[7] Document on file. LT-002760 Bridge Sales Customers Raw Data.
[8] Watfa, A., Younis, A., Mdaihly, M., Demian, J., Callahan, et.al A.A. (2025, June 26). Role of the Bridge Balloon in Improving Safety of Transvenous Lead Extraction Procedures. Heart rhythm. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrthm.2025.06.038.
[9] Bruce L. Wilkoff, MD, FHRS, Roger G. Carrillo, MD, MBA, FHRS, Ryan Azarrafiy, BA, Darren C. Tsang, BS, Thomas A. Boyle, BS. Compliant endovascular balloon reduces the lethality of superior vena cava tears during transvenous lead extractions.
[10] Document on file. LT-002750 REF-00804 Bridge Rescue Data.
[11] Document on file - Engineering bench test D002023609_A_Bridge M&M Marketing Claims Test Report. Bridge Plus demonstrated 22% average reduction in the deployment time from the pouch to the SVC target anatomy location, when compared to the first-generation Bridge catheter. Bridge Plus demonstrated an average decrease of 40% and 41% in inflation and deflation time, respectively, when compared to commercial Bridge.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.