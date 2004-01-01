Search terms

EN
AR
New

Optional Storage Bin

for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify

Find similar products

An optional large capacity storage bin with post clamp assembly. The storage Basket Bin can be positioned in a variety of ways on the pole of both Advanced and Standard carts for Lumify. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Optional Storage bin for Advanced & Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.

Contact us

Specifications

Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm
See all specifications
Optional Storage Bin
Optional Storage Bin
Dimensions top LxWxH
  • 252mm x 157mm x 224mm
Dimensions bottom LxWxH
  • 240mm x 145mm x 224mm

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.