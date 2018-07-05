Geodesic EEG System 400

The GES 400 high density EEG system makes HD EEG a practical reality with easy application of 32 to 256 sensors, and software for intuitive acquisition and review of HD EEG data in both conventional montages (e.g., 10-20) and high density montages.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The sale of medical devices is strictly regulated by national laws. Please contact Philips Neuro for further details. Not all products are available in all markets. This page is not an offer to sell a medical device in any country where its sale would be prohibited by law.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.