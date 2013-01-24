The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Find what you need right away on the 9"-wide touchscreen. You'll recognize the familiar, easy-to-use interface from your existing IntelliVue monitors, so you can spend more time providing care and less time on device training.
Ambient light adjustment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
The display, with its ambient light sensor, automatically adjusts screen brightness to maintain readability in nearly any lighting environment. Ambient light adjustment is just part of why the IntelliVue MX400 patient monitor is an excellent solution for the NICU. Since the display can be dimmed and brightened as circumstances change, it can support the larger goals of Developmental Care* in neonatal units.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
The IntelliVue MX400 works to enhance your investment by sharing data with clinical information systems, helping to contribute to a comprehensive EMR. It can also help reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR solution of choice. Optional Philips IntelliBridge device interfacing** makes this possible by eliminating the need for a separate device concentrator and data consolidation server.
Advanced Clinical Solutions
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
The IntelliVue MX400 monitor has built-in Advanced Clinical Solutions that provide tools to summarize and visualize complex clinical data and their interactions. Multiple streams of information come together in one intuitive view.
Advanced options
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Today's workflows need to adapt in the blink of an eye. The IntelliVue MX400 can be scaled to cover most critical care monitoring requirements as levels of patient acuity change. It supports the Philips Multi Measurement Module (MMS), IntelliVue X2 module, and Measurement Server Extensions (MMSE). The monitor is designed to simplify clinical workflows. Since the IntelliVue MX400 can interface to other bedside devices**, there's no need for a bedside device concentrator or an interface server.
Portable design
Portable design to monitor on the move
Variable acuity care areas, such as the ED, procedure rooms, and surgical centers, manage a steady flow of patients. With its built-in handle and battery operation, the IntelliVue MX400 is rugged enough to cope with demanding in-hospital transport - and compact enough to be convenient underway.
*Altimer, L. & Phillips, R. (2013) The Neonatal Integrative Developmental Care Model: Seven Neuroprotective Core Measures for Family Centered Developmental Care. NAINR: 13(1): 9-22
**Requires IntelliBridge interface port(s). For device compatibility, see the latest IntelliBridge EC10 external device compatibility list.
