IntelliVue Thermal Array Recorder Module

IntelliVue Thermal Array

Recorder Module

This compact thermal array recorder module works with Philips modular patient monitors. It offers powerful recording capabilities and produces high-resolution waveforms and measurements.

Features
Thorough documentation
Allows caregivers to compile a complete and legible medical record for patients. The Recorder module features powerful recording capabilities and produces bright, high-resolution waveforms aiding documentation. The built-in microprocessor provides waveforms, baselines, and chart speeds.
High-quality output
Together with a variety of waveforms and grids, Philips Recorder documentation includes: 12-lead ECG reports, trend reports, ST snippets, cardiac output procedure reports, hemodynamic calculations, wedge measurements and drug calculations.
Wide compatibility
The Recorder module is compatible with the IntelliVue MX500 to MX800 Philips patient monitors. It easily inserts into the side of MX500/550 patient monitors, or into the Flexible Module Rack for use with IntelliVue MX600 to MX800 monitors.
Straightforward operation
Operating the Recorder module is straightforward; recordings are initiated from the relevant patient monitor or from Run/Stop buttons on the module itself.
Versatile recording formats

Philips Recorder module delivers multiple recording formats, including single waveforms, overlapped waveforms, and combinations of overlapped and single waveforms on individual grids. The double-width module produces a 50 mm wide strip with up to three waveforms and multiple lines of annotation at 10 different speeds.
Quick, precise output

Grids and waveforms are printed simultaneously to aid caregivers in compiling precise patient records. Along with patient demographics and vital signs, the module delivers relevant annotations including time, date, recorder speed, waveform scaling, and labels.

