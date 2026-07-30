The Lumify S4-1 phased array transducer provides high resolution imaging for abdominal and cardiac applications with imaging preset optimizations for Cardiac, Ob/Gyn, Lung, Abdomen and FAST. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing, Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify S4-1 Phased Array transducer in the specification table below.