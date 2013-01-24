Home
mC7-2 Transducer Designed to elevate the user experience

Transducer uniquely designed for abdominal and interventional procedures

Type of array
  • Micro Convex
Number of elements
  • 128
 Scanplane aperture
  • 26.5 mm
Field of view
  • 122
Broadband frequency range
  • 7-2 MHz

