Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

X3/MX100 Battery Charger Adapter

X3/MX100

Battery Charger Adapter

Find similar products

The X3/MX100 Battery Charger Adapter enables charging of the IntellVue X3 (867030) and IntelliVue MX100 (867033) batteries on the 865432 Smart Battery Conditioner.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand