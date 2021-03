This suite enables a comprehensive analysis and features processing protocols for planar and SPECT studies including renal, lung, whole body/bone, cardiac (first pass, shunt and MUGA), gastric, esophageal, hepatobiliary, and endocrine applications. It also features Philips AutoSPECT Pro software for fast and automated SPECT reconstruction and re-orientation. There are also new display layouts as well as a set of tools to perform daily and periodic quality assurance for SPECT cameras.