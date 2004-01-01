Lightning to USB-C flex cable. Allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module to the iOS device when using the Lumify iOS Mounting Plate. Contains one Flex cable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.