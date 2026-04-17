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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP90 CPU Wall Mounting ITD
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.
Contact sales
Specifications
Additional Information
Finish
Arctic white
Max. load
10 kg / 22 lbs
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