Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution

Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD FM20 and FM30 Cart with 3 drawers

Mounting solution

Learn more about a cart with 3 drawers and 1 pullout shelf available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

Features
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

FM20/30-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: Desk adapter; shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

Specifications

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

