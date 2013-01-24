Home
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Mounting Accessories

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system.

Features
Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.
Camlock Mount - Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0128-37; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint; shown mounted to AGM.
Stack Mount - CPU/Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-39; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the display for camlock rails; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint.
Stack Mount - CPU/FMS
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-38; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the FMS for camlock rails.
Camlock Mount - FMS
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0015-83; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown mounted to AGM.

