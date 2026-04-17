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CMS ITD Mounting Solution 15'' Flat Screen
CMS ITD Mounting Solution 15'' Flat Screen
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
CMS ITD Mounting Solution 15'' Flat Screen
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including post support for external rack and bracket for flat screen.
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Mounting solution for M1097A
Features
Mounting solution for M1097A
ITD Part no. TS 6191.1 consists of adapter for standard runner; support arm length 280 mm; post support for external rack; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen; max load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
tested
Surface
RAL 7035 light grey powder coated
Post support
Aluminium natural anodized
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