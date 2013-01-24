Search terms
Learn more about the options describe the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips 15'' Flat Screen.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, support arm with gas pressure spring for step free height adjustment and rot
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
M1097A 15" Flat Screen, tilt and swing arm mount with cap brake for step free rotation
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand