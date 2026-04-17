Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Select your preferred language
English
العربية
Qatar (English)
Change Country/Region
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
General ward, roll-stand for IntelliVue MP5 and MP5SC
General ward, roll-stand for IntelliVue MP5 and MP5SC
Roll-stand
Stands and mounts
General ward, roll-stand for IntelliVue MP5 and MP5SC
Roll-stand
Stands and mounts
Learn more about roll stand options for the MP5 and MP5SC monitors. GCX part number: PH-0080-60
Contact sales
Documentation
User Manual
User Manual
(1015.69 KB)
See all
Roll-stand
Features
GCX part number: PH-0080-60
The general ward roll stand is a recommended mounting product for the IntelliVue Monitors MP5 and MP5SC patient monitors. GCX part number: PH-0080-60
Documentation
User Manual
PDF
|
1015.69 KB
Related products
IntelliVue MP5SC
Philips IntelliVue MP5SC with IntelliVue Guardian Early Warning Scoring (EWS) helps enhance patient care by providing sought-after measurements and Clinical Decision Support right at the point of care.
IntelliVue MP5
Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
CGX rollstand for IntelliVue MP5 | Philips - Philips