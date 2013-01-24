Home
Bed and rail mounting option for IntelliVue monitors Mounting solution

Bed and rail mounting option for IntelliVue monitors

Mounting solution

Learn more about the bed hanger for placing Philips IntelliVue monitors on the bed footboard or headboard, or on a horizontal standard runner.

Features
Bed mount

ITD part number: TS.6384.991

Universal bed hanger. The mounting kit includes: a universal bed hanger, and an interface to adapt to an IntelliVue MP5, MP20/30, MP40/50, MX400/450 or MX500/550 patient monitor.

Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, bed hanger
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Additional option
  • Mounting adapter for MP2/X2 (ITD part number 6980.991)
Finish
  • RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated

Documentation

