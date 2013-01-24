Home
Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24" mounting options Mounting solution

Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24" mounting options

Mounting solution

Learn more about the monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24", for mobile carrier system (classic cart).

Features
Monitor bracket

ITD part number: KU.3349.991

Monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17"-24". The mounting kit includes: a monitor bracket with VESA75/100 for 17""-24""; and an interface for mobile carrier system (classic cart).

Specifications
Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, traverse
  • 8 kg / 17.6 lbs
Finish
  • RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated

