Single pivot arm (325mm) mounting options

Single pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP60 and MP70 patient monitors.
ITD part number: TH.2161.991
Single pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP60 and MP70 patient monitors.
ITD part number: TH.2119.991
Single pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP60 and MP70 patient monitors.