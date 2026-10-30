Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Select your preferred language
English
العربية
Qatar (English)
Change Country/Region
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX800 GCX Camlock Mount
IntelliVue MX800 GCX Camlock Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX800 GCX Camlock Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX800 patient monitoring system on a surface or device with Camlock rails.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution GCX Camlock Mount
(410.21 KB)
See all
Camlock Mount
Features
Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-83 Kit Includes: Camlock plate/post to hold the MX800. Provides adjustable tilt/swivel; Clamp mount for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX800 Mounting solution GCX Camlock Mount
PDF
|
410.21 KB
Page not found - Philips