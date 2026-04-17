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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450 patient monitoring system on a GE Aestiva anesthesia machine.
Contact sales
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
(1.76 MB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
(261.17 KB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
(1.46 MB)
See all
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: DX-0024-11)
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: DX-0024-96)
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: PH-0054-90)
Features
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: DX-0024-96)
GCX P/N: DX-0024-96 kit includes: Pivoting vent arm monitor mount; pivoting vent arm mount with a down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS) (can be mounted horizontally or vertically).
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: DX-0024-11)
GCX P/N: DX-0024-11 kit includes: Top shelf baseplate with Camlock rails.
GE Aestiva Mounting Kit (P/N: PH-0054-90)
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes: G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an Anesthesia Machine.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
PDF
|
1.76 MB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
PDF
|
261.17 KB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution GE Aestiva Anesthesia Machine
PDF
|
1.46 MB
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