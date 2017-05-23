Home
IntelliVue MX400/MX450 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GCX Pedestal and Horizontal Channel Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the additional options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system.

Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-36 kit includes: Desktop pedestal mount for all MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 components.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Horizontal Channel Mount
GCX Part: AG-0018-38 kit includes: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel.

