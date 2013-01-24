IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Wall Mount

Home
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system on a wall.

IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-25  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: VHM™ Variable Height Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-27  Kit Includes: VHM™ Variable height support arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-21  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit for 10 x 25 mm rails
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-23  Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; adapts to rails 8-10mm x 25-30 mm; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter.
IntelliVue MP60/70: 8" Pivot Arm Wall Mounting Kit
GCX P/N:  AG-0018-22 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; MP60/70 Mounting Adapter; Channel Cover; Channel sold separately.

