3D ASL enables you to consistently quantify brain perfusion with an accuracy of 15%¹ in a non-contrast manner with full brain coverage, and better background suppression². Automated calculation of color coded ASL maps is included.
¹Measured on a single Philips 3.0T system for the same volunteer
²Compared to our 2D pCASL method.
