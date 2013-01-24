Clinical decision support
eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.