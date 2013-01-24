2-in-1 Thermogel pads

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be warmed to give an extra comfortable feel and to help stimulate mother’s milk flow before feeding. The pad can be heated by immersing in hot water for 10 minutes. It’s an effective, easy, and healthy solution for mothers.
Cold use
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads can be placed in the refrigerator or freezer to be used cold. Nursing mothers can use the cold pads to soothe sore or engorged breasts. This is a real help for mothers, allowing them to breastfeed longer and easier.
Comfortable design
The Philips Avent 2-in-1 breastfeeding thermogel pads make breastfeeding easier for nursing mothers and babies. The durable pads contain non-toxic thermogel for safety and come with soft sleeves for greater comfort on the skin.
