Natural feeding bottles

The Natural infant feeding bottle’s breast shaped teat promotes natural latch-on, making it easy to combine with breastfeeding. Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse.
Our Natural infant feeding bottles have been designed to respond to the infant’s natural suckling behavior as accurately as possible. Ultrasound studies of infant feeding have informed the design of the teat. A small hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate and the soft, texture more closely resembles the breast.
Natural latch on
A specially designed breast shaped teat promotes easy latch on, helping nursing mothers to more easily combine breast and bottle-feeding. Its natural shape provides infants with an intuitive feeding experience that is as close to breastfeeding as possible.
Exclusive comfort petals
The innovative teat incorporates extra soft comfort petals to give it added flexibility without teat collapse, allowing for an uninterrupted milk flow, as long as the baby is actively suckling.
Innovative valve design
An innovative twin valve design reduces colic and discomfort. The microscopic valves vent air into the bottle preventing vacuum build up during the feed, which can lead to interruptions in the feed, air ingestion and colic.
Easy-to-use, easy-to-clean
The Natural infant feeding bottle has just a few parts for quick and easy assembly. There are clear markings to ensure accurate measurement and make it easier to determine how much milk the baby has been fed. The unique shape is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort. And the wide neck makes filling, cleaning, and sterilization easy.
Our Natural range
The Natural infant feeding bottles are available in a variety of bottle and nipple sizes depending on infant needs. Plastic bottles in four sizes from 60ml/2oz to 330ml/11oz. Glass bottles in two sizes, 120ml/4oz and 240ml/8oz. Nipples come with 1 to 4 holes, and a slot cut or Y-slot cut option. All infant feeding bottles are compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps.
User perceptions on the Natural nipple
In a recent study of UK with mothers and their babies, 9 out of 10 babies accepted Natural nipple easily and 8 out of 10 mothers say that their baby was content to drink from the Natural nipple. The study also found that 9 out of 10 mothers agreed that the bottle was also easy to hold.* In a separate clinical trial, natural bottles scored significantly higher on ease-of-cleaning, shape of the teat, leakage, and overall performance.**
* According to research among 226 mothers in independent home placement tests in UK and US, June 2011
** Clinical trial with 169 infants performed in UK, China, US and Russia, 2016
