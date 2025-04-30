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Smart Fit Shoulder coil

MRI coils

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The Smart Fit shoulder coil offers high quality diagnostic imaging while being lightweight and easy to use. This coil is part of the patient-centric workflows offered by Philips MR scanners, with a lightweight and patient-friendly design. The semi-open design accommodates larger shoulder joint and applies AI reconstruction at the source of the signal to remove noise and preserve detail. This combination delivers a more comfortable scanning experience for patients and can deliver up to a 10% reduction in patient set-up time [1]

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  • 1, Compared to 1.5T MSK 16 (dual coil set up).

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