The Smart Fit shoulder coil offers high quality diagnostic imaging while being lightweight and easy to use. This coil is part of the patient-centric workflows offered by Philips MR scanners, with a lightweight and patient-friendly design. The semi-open design accommodates larger shoulder joint and applies AI reconstruction at the source of the signal to remove noise and preserve detail. This combination delivers a more comfortable scanning experience for patients and can deliver up to a 10% reduction in patient set-up time [1]
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