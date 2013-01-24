Home
expression mr patient monitoring mh

MR compatible patient monitoring

Reduced restrictions; peerless performance

MR patient monitoring


Expression MR Compatible patient monitors are designed specifically for use in magnetic resonance (MR) environments. With technology that supports functionality amidst the pervasive obstacles associated with MR patient monitoring, Expression systems allow greater flexibility for MR technicians and performance that is competitive with bedside monitoring.

Learn more about our MR compatible patient monitoring systems.
27 plus years excellence in magnetic resonance patient monitoring

Expression MR

expression mr200

Expression MR200
 

View product

expression magnetic resonance

Expression MR400
 

View product

Display
12.1" (30.7 cm) Integral color LCD
15" (39. cm) Integral LED widescreen
Touch screen
MR compatibility
1,500 Gauss
4 W/kg SAR
3T
5,000 Gauss
7.2 uT B1 rms
4W/Kg SAR
3T
Parameters
Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
Wireless ECG
Wireless SpO2
NIBP
CO2
IBP
Temperature
Agents
Featured Parameters

Wireless ECG 2.0
Bedside type parameters
Advanced alarm

  • Gauss detection

Wireless ECG 3.0
Bedside - SINC - parameters
Alarm flags
Advanced alarm

  • Multi priority technical and clinical
  • Extreme bradycardia
  • Extreme tachycardia
  • Apnea
  • Gauss detection
MAC values

Information portal/Control room display

Expression IP5
 

View product

Display

19" (48.3 cm) color LCD wide screen

Touch screen
Special features

Wireless communication with Expression

MRI patient monitoring systems
Case management for clinical ease of use and efficiency
HL7 and RS232 data output
Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise connectivity
Optional components
Strip-chart printer
Wireless barcode scanner
Wireless keyboard and mouse
Control room flex antenna
Desk stand
Wall arm (with optional extension arm for strip-chart printer
MR monitoring accessories

magnetic resonance accessories

Expression MR
Accessories

 

  • Designed and verified to meet ASTM International and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) criteria
  • Designed to withstand demanding magnetic field environments
  • Designed for patient application to reduce the possibility of patient burns from excessive heat generated by the MR system
Learn more

