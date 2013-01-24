Home
Clinical decision support tool

Philips Neonatal Event Review allows clinicians to automatically document "neonatal events" including any combination of apnea, bradycardia and hypoxia. Monitoring these events is a key factor in diagnosis and patient management.

Features
Automated documentation
Automated documentation of neonatal events provides precise, complete and clinically-meaningful documentation. By automating the detection of events, hospitals can also reduce the need for time consuming manual documentation, eliminate errors caused by manual record-keeping, and enhance nursing efficiency.
Quick, detailed views
The Neonatal Event Review application has two review windows. One offers a quick view of up to 50 events stored within the last 24 hours, displaying changes in patient status from one day to the next. A second window provides a detailed view of an individual event accompanied by a 4-minute Oxy-CRG.
Clinical decision support
Neonatal Event Review data helps clinicians with decision making by highlighting characteristics and sequences of neonatal events that could have ‘predictive’ value. Knowing the number, severity, and distribution of events means clinicians can identify underlying diseases and determine the most appropriate treatment.
Release criteria support
All neonatal events and stored Oxy-CRG episodes can be printed using Philips bedside recorders or central printers. This documentation supports hospital release criteria and can be added to the patient record for recall if required.

