Geodesic Photogrammetry System 3 Research (GPS)

Innovative photographic technology for sensor localization

Simultaneously record the location of all sensors on the head with the click of a button. Solve for sensor locations at any time from the saved photographs. Designed to improve source imaging and minimize participant time.

Using a precision geodesic dome of cameras, the GPS takes 11 photos simultaneously to instantly record images of up to 256 electrodes on the participant’s head.

Simply position the participant under the dome, take the picture, and the participant is free to go — the data is immediately saved and analysis can be completed later.

The GPS software uses a semi-automated algorithm to create a 3D coordinate file.

Accurate to within 1 mm with no movement artifacts and no electromagnetic interference.

Saved high-resolution photographs are useful for verifying registration of sensors with head models, and for guiding sensor net application in subsequent experiments.

Documentation

