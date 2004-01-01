A complete solution to configure your iPhone X/XS device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, Philips designed iPhone case for X/XS models, Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate, Lumify iOS flex cable, and Lumify iOS charging cable
