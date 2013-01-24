Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Magnetic Resonance
hospital als upgrade

The Next MR Wave  

Discover our latest MRI innovations here

Sign up for updates

    Need more information on the new MR solutions?

    Request more information here and we will get in touch with you soon.

    Connect with sales

    A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.

     

    At Philips MR, we are committed to partnering with you to deliver a confident diagnosis the first time, while also helping to future-proof your radiology department. We do this by leveraging our deep insights into the people behind the image. This has culminated in our all new Ingenia integrated MR solutions, which break down diagnostic boundaries by delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.

    Vignette video

    SmartWorkflow solution


    Guidance and automation where you need it


    Philips SmartWorkflow solution provides guidance and automation exactly where it’s needed – helping to save time and reduce staff stress by simplifying the number of steps needed in a conventional exam workflow. Patient set-up can be done in less than a minute* and when the patient is ready Philips SmartWorkflow allows the technologist to initiate the exam with a single touch directly at the MR Scanner. Scanning begins immediately after closing the door, and the system automatically centers, plans, scans, and processes the resulting images.
    Guided
    exam setup
    Touchless
    patient sensing
    One-touch
    auto-start
    Automated planning, scanning and processing
    Horizontal line
    Vital Screen
    VitalScreen>
    Guidance
    Vital Eye
    VitalEye>
    Automation
    Smart Touch
    SmartTouch>
    Smart Exam
    SmartExam>
    * Based on in-house testing
    Discover Ingenia Elition 3.0T
    Discover Ingenia Ambition 1.5T
    Vertical line
    Guided exam setup
    Vital Screen
    VitalScreen>
    Guidance
    Touchless patient sensing
    Vital Eye
    VitalEye>
    Automation
    One-touch auto-start
    Smart Touch
    SmartTouch>
    Automated planning, scanning and processing
    Smart Exam
    SmartExam>
    * Based on in-house testing
    Discover Ingenia Elition 3.0T
    Discover Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    Latest
    MR solutions  and Clinical applications

    Ambition magenetic resonance

    Excel in your daily MR services – helium-free.

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Ambition offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques to help you excel clinically every day. Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, the solution lets you experience more productive1 helium-free MR operations.
    Discover Ingenia Ambtion 1.5T
    Ambition magenetic resonance

    Excel in your daily MR services – helium-free.

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Ambition offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques to help you excel clinically every day. Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, the solution lets you experience more productive1 helium-free MR operations.
    Discover Ingenia Ambtion 1.5T
    Compressed sense

    Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely

    Philips Compressed SENSE

    Speed up your MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations.
    Discover Compressed SENSE
    Elition magnetic resonance

    A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality - and speed

    Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    The new Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new directions for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on new gradient- and RF designs.
    Discover Ingenia Elition 3.0T
    Prodiva product image

    A revolutionary workflow delivers  speed - and productivity

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T offers a highly intuitive approach to fast, high quality scans across a wide range of advanced applications and proves its value from day one.
    Discover Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T
    3D APT

    Enhanced diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology

    Philips 3D APT

    In a society where neurological disorders represent a heavy burden, Philips is committed to provide superb diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients.
    Discover 3D APT

    Latest
    MR solutions  and Clinical applications

    Ambition magenetic resonance

    Excel in your daily MR services – helium-free.

    Ingenia Ambition 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Ambition offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques to help you excel clinically every day. Based on its new, revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, the solution lets you experience more productive1 helium-free MR operations.
    Discover Ingenia Ambtion 1.5T
    Elition magnetic resonance

    A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality - and speed

    Ingenia Elition 3.0T

    The new Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T offers a highly intuitive approach to fast, high quality scans across a wide range of advanced applications and proves its value from day one.
    Discover Elition 3.0T
    Prodiva product image

    A revolutionary workflow delivers  speed - and productivity

    Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T

    The new Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T offers a highly intuitive approach to fast, high quality scans across a wide range of advanced applications and proves its value from day one.
    Discover Prodiva 1.5T
    Compressed sense

    Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely

    Philips Compressed SENSE

    Speed up your MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations.
    Discover Compressed SENSE
    3D APT magnetic resonance

    Enhanced diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology

    Philips 3D APT

    In a society where neurological disorders represent a heavy burden, Philips is committed to provide superb diagnostic clarity and treatment guidance for all patients.
    Discover 3D APT
    nextwave video thumbnail

    Live panel discussion; Break diagnostic boundaries with Speed, Comfort and Confidence

     

    Watch a group of radiology experts from different fields discussing their day-to-day pain points and how they utilize Philips’ latest innovations to address these challenges in their facilities, sharing some of their best practices and vision into the future of radiology.

    Discover the next mr wave

    Philips BlueSeal magnet

     

    Discover how you can transition your radiology department towards helium - free operations

    Learn more
    Want to know more about the new MR solutions? Fill in the contact form to request more information.
    Contact us

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Follow us on Twitter


    #TheNextMRWave

    Share on Twitter

    Join the conversation
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    What does this mean?
    Final CEE consent
    This content is not intended for an US audience.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand